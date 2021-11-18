Rep. Boebert Is 'Making a List' of Political Adversaries

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert told Fox News on Thursday that she "started making a list" of colleagues to go after if the Republican Party takes back the House of Representatives next year, according to Mediaite.

"Democrats have now removed four Republicans from committees. But look, what goes around comes around. I've started making a list, and Ilhan [Omar] and Eric [Swalwell] are at the top. Maxine Waters, Cori Bush, and a couple other Democrats like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on there too," she told interviewer Jesse Watters.

Boebert also said she would utilize her position on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to force Biden administration officials to answer for "failures."

"I am submitting subpoenas for the people who are in this administration and making them answer to their failures. And I am absolutely calling out the members of Congress who serve in the House and do the things that they do. I'm absolutely going to hold them accountable, and what goes around, like I said, will come around, the congresswoman said."

As the House debated censuring Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., on Wednesday over an anime video posted to his Twitter account that depicts him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Boebert unloaded on several Democrats in his defense.

"The jihad squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband—and not her brother husband—the other one over a million dollars in campaign funds. This member is allowed on the foreign affairs committee while praising terrorists," Boebert said regarding Rep. Ilhan Omar.

She continued, attacking Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., by insinuating she "incited further violence in the streets outside of a courthouse" during the Derek Chauvin trial over the killing of George Floyd.

"And then the cherry on top, my colleague, and three-month presidential candidate from California, who is on the intelligence committee, slept with Fang Fang, a Chinese spy," Boebert accused Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Boebert went on to say it's ridiculous to criticize Gosar over a "make-believe" cartoon.

The House voted on Wednesday to censure Gosar and strip him of his two committee assignments following the backlash from the video.