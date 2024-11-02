GOP's Boebert Losing Ground in Colo. House Race

Rep. Lauren Boebert is losing ground in her bid to take Colorado's 4th Congressional District, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report's final ratings.
Boebert, a Republican, moved from the slightly conservative 3rd Congressional District to the deep-red 4th Congressional District vacated by retiring Rep. Ken Buck, a critic of former President Donald Trump, Newsweek reported.
The Cook Political report on Friday moved the race from "likely Republican" to "lean Republican."
Boebert faces off Tuesday against Democrat Trisha Calvarese, a former speechwriter for the National Science Foundation.
