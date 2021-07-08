Rep. Boebert Rips Biden's COVID-19 'Needle Nazis'

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., in a Thursday tweet accused President Joe Biden of sending COVID-19 “needle Nazis” to combat the Delta variant in Colorado.

“Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County, (Colorado)," she wrote. "The people of my district are more than smart enough to make their own decisions about the experimental vaccine and don’t need coercion by federal agents. Did I wake up in Communist China?”

Her comments came after the White House announced plans for surge teams to fight the variant.

“These are dedicated teams working with communities at higher risk for, or already experiencing, outbreaks due to the spread of the delta variant and their low vaccination rate,” White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.

And White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week: “I also note that we announced our plans for a surge team, largely in response to the Delta variant across the country. That will include the physical deployment of personnel, virtual assistance, direct sharing of resources. We’ve already deployed this — a team to Colorado to collaborate with the local Department of Health in Mesa County. And that’s something we will continue to work with communities across the country to implement to address the rising threat of the Delta variant.”

The Washington Post reported that the teams, coordinated by the White House, will include a mix of virtual support and on-the-ground personnel. They will help deploy additional supplies as requested by local officials, such as testing materials or therapeutics.

The staff will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the Department of Health and Human Services. The White House also may increase paid promotions about the benefits of vaccination in areas deemed to be a high risk.

All the authorized vaccines have been shown to be highly protective against the virus, preventing severe illness and death from the delta variant, the newspaper noted.

The Post reported that a team has already been sent to Mesa County. According to the newspaper, the county has experienced a surge of cases that have been linked to the variant. Another team was to deploy to Missouri.