Rep. Gosar: Election Results Were No Surprise in Blue States

If you're shocked that Democrats won elections in New York, New Jersey, and Virginia, I have an ocean to sell you in Arizona.

These weren't surprise victories — they were predictable outcomes in deep-blue states.

In New Jersey, Democrats were leading by double digits days before Election Day.

Five of the last six governors have been Democrats.

In Virginia, the governor's race was never close, with polls showing an 11-point Democrat lead.

And let's not forget, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., engineered a record-breaking federal government shutdown to boost turnout from angry furloughed federal workers in the Democratic-heavy suburbs of Northern Virginia.

Even in New York City, the socialist Democratic candidate for mayor underperformed expectations, winning by far less than predicted.

Democrats and their media allies are now spinning these routine wins as an unexpected "blue wave" to justify their continued refusal to reopen the government.

Don't buy it. Every Democrat strategist knew they’d win these states — the only shock would’ve been if they hadn't.

The Schumer Shutdown has nothing to do with COVID-19-era health policies.

The pandemic ended more than two years ago, and Democrats themselves voted to make the temporary Obamacare expansions expire this December.

Now they're demanding those same pandemic credits be made permanent — or they'll keep the government closed.

The truth is, this shutdown is a calculated political stunt to stall President Donald Trump and the Republican momentum.

As Americans grow tired of inflation, open borders, and reckless spending, Republicans are gaining ground with real solutions — restoring fiscal responsibility, securing the border, cutting taxes, and strengthening public safety. A prolonged shutdown conveniently freezes that progress.

By dragging it out, Democrats hope to shift blame, hide their failed record, and distract from the economic, immigration, and public safety crises they created.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans are paying the price: 42 million SNAP recipients missed benefits, two million workers missed paychecks, and tens of thousands of flights have been canceled.

This isn't leadership — it's political gamesmanship at the expense of the American people.

It's time to end the Schumer Shutdown and let Congress get back to work for the nation.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., has represented Arizona's 9th Congressional District since 2023. He was first elected to Congress in 2010.