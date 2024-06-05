Beware of BLM Rebranded as Pro-Palestinian Advocacy

OPINION

In my journey from a fervent supporter of Black Lives Matter (BLM) to a free thinker, I've walked through shadows of transformation, often blinded by the light of self-reflection and inconvenient facts.

Initially, I embraced the BLM movement, driven by a desire to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.

Yet, after diving into counterarguments, particularly through PragerU videos, I realized my understanding was incomplete and misguided.

I became a fiend for the dopamine I received from thinking I was bringing justice to people who looked like (or were darker than) me.

But the only addiction I appeased was reaching a high from an ultimately self-serving desire to be viewed as revolutionary.

Now, as I observe the pro-Palestine movement, I see troubling parallels to BLM, ranging from their intimidation tactics to their haunting melodies.

#FreePalestine is simply BLM rebranded, only more extreme and even less researched. Thousands of students across America are chanting "From the River to the Sea" without knowing which river and which sea — let alone the murderous meaning of that expression.

Truthfully, I have sympathy for many of them.T

hey may soon discover that hindsight isn’t just 20/20; it can be a rearview mirror reflecting paths lined with regret, revealing the roads they wish they had not taken.

To understand the pro-Palestinian crowd’s rhythm, I went undercover and finessed my way into the UCLA student encampment, where students were protesting the university's investments in allegedly Zionist-supporting corporations.

The scenario mirrored my experience with BLM — a culture of misplaced passion and purposeful misguidance.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, in Minneapolis Minnesota in 2020, calamitous BLM protests erupted nationally.

Rioters provided countless excuses to justify their actions, but they lacked the statistical evidence to back their claims of systemic racism.

Similarly, the recent pro-Palestinian protests and encampments have led to significant disruptions, violence, and irreparable tension throughout campus culture.

In the United States, demonstrations have spread to over 140 campuses.

The University of Southern California even had to cancel its main graduation ceremony due to the protests.

The BLM movement and its pro-Palestinian successor(s) are unaware that a message can be sent without vandalism and confrontations with students or police.

It’s as if the organizations funding the protests are encouraging destructive behavior.

It certainly felt that way when 30 seconds after entering the encampment, I was instructed to scan a QR code that detailed whom to call if and when I was arrested.

At that very moment, I realized that the sticks, bats, and other blunt-force objects lined up against the perimeter of the encampment may soon be used as weapons.

Hours later my theory was proven true as violence escalated and UCLA property was destroyed.

There must be a middle ground between causing chaos and performative activism.

Adding a flag in your X username or a social justice hashtag in your Instagram bio is generally quite insignificant in creating the change you aspire to see.

But as the old saying goes, "whatever helps you sleep at night."

Trust me — I get it.

When you’re constantly being told that innocent people are being brutalized, the only way you can comfortably lay your head on a pillow is by feeling like you achieved some progress in making the world a better place.

Being a passionate activist is typically worth some admiration, but blindly following a cause that you’ve yet to adequately research is a plague sweeping over Gen Z and Millennials due to our subjection to TikTok’s seemingly algorithmic stronghold over every polarizing narrative.

Throughout the UCLA encampment, I saw displays of unrelated issues being forcibly connected to the anti-Zionist cause.

They tactfully align with the latest social justice trends rather than pursuing a deep, informed commitment to the actual cause — creating an echo chamber where dissenting voices are silenced, and critical thinking is discouraged.

Rule number one was clear: unquestionably amplify narratives of victimhood at the expense of historical accuracy.

You’re expected to ignore the blatant paradox of a group like Queers for Palestine as if gays in Gaza are free to perform a Madonna song in drag without being beheaded.

For many, activism fills the void of religion and an otherwise lack of purpose.

But when you’re moving too quickly between causes, you may unintentionally leave behind the weight you’re supposed to be carrying.

To those who find themselves drawn to these movements, my advice is simple: do your research. Engage with a range of perspectives, especially those that challenge your preconceived notions.

Researching for confirmation bias is like writing yourself a love letter and being flattered by your own words.

Activism is most effective when it is informed, and grounded in reality.

Emotional appeals and community solidarity are important, but they should not come at the expense of truth nor be fueled by violence and chaos.

Xaviaer DuRousseau is a PragerU personality and Gen Z cultural and political commentator.