Blackburn Ridicules Biden Over Past Maduro Comment

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., took a jab at former President Joe Biden on X, writing that “President @realDonaldTrump doesn’t just talk tough. He is tough. Does @JoeBiden have anything to say now?”

Blackburn paired the post with a screenshot of a June 2020 Biden tweet criticizing Trump’s approach to Venezuela, in which Biden said Trump "talks tough" while admiring "thugs and dictators like Nicolas Maduro."



Blackburn shared the post while pointing to Biden’s past criticism of Trump’s Venezuela policy.

Blackburn's post followed the announcement by President Donald Trump that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been captured Saturday by U.S. special forces.

Blackburn has been a steady supporter of Trump.

She appeared on Newsmax in early December to talk about issues related to Venezuela, saying that she supported Trump for "taking action to protect Americans" as tensions escalated between the United States and Venezuela.

"We know Venezuela has been at the center of this narcoterrorist activity, and we are fully aware of what has transpired there," she told Newsmax.

"I do not know what the president's specific plans are, but what we do know is he is determined to protect Americans, to protect American lives, and to end what we have seen as a war on so many communities with the impact of drugs," Blackburn said.

She also said that, in her state, law enforcement leaders continue to warn about cartel activity reaching deeper into U.S. communities.

"As I talked to law enforcement and sheriffs, one of the things they repeatedly mentioned to me is how aggressive the drug cartels and these drug organizations have been in establishing hubs in the United States so that they are able to push drugs into every community in our country."

Maduro faces federal racketeering and narcoterrorism charges following his capture and removal from Venezuelan territory.