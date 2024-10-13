Bill Clinton Rallies for Harris at Rural Georgia Fish Fry

Former President Bill Clinton attended a fish fry, among other events, in Georgia on Sunday, to shore up support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the battleground state, The New York Times reported.

"It's going to come down to whether you are willing to do one more time what you did when you elected not only Joe Biden and Kamala Harris four years ago, but [Sens.] Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff," Clinton told a small crowd in Peach County. "And if you are, we will win. And if you are not, you will regret it for the rest of your life."

Clinton's appearance in the rural Georgia county, according to the Times, is part of a strategy of the Harris-Walz campaign to reach "beyond Atlanta and its potentially pivotal suburbs." But it also comes at a time when support for the vice president appears to be slipping in the swing state.

According to FiveThirtyEight's aggregate polling data, on Sept. 8, support for Harris and former President Donald Trump was even in Georgia. However, on Sept. 9, the majority of support began bending toward Trump — a lead that he's consistently maintained since.

Forbes reported that Clinton also made a Harris campaign stop at a Baptist church in Albany.