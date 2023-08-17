×
Tags: bill barr | donald trump | 2020 election | fulton county | fani willis | indictments

Barr: Ga. Indictment Feeds Narrative Trump Is 'Victimized'

By    |   Thursday, 17 August 2023 10:02 PM EDT

The latest indictment of former President Donald Trump only adds to the narrative that he is "being victimized," his former Attorney General Bill Barr says.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seeks to bring Trump and 18 co-defendants to trial by March 4 of next year after a grand jury retired indictments on Monday.

It is the fourth felony indictment against the former president, including a New York indictment alleging Trump falsified business documents in the Stormy Daniels case, a Florida indictment through special prosecutor Jack Smith alleging mishandling of classified documents and another indictment in Washington, D.C., brought by Smith involving allegations of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Georgia case specifically targets allegations of attempting to overturn the state's presidential election.

Trump allies have argued the cases are a conspiracy to keep Trump, the current front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, from being elected again.

"Well, I'm not happy with the Georgia case," Barr told Fox Business on Thursday. "I think it's much too sweeping, much too broad, excessive case that is — make it look like people are piling on and being excessive to Trump and feed the narrative that he's being victimized here.

"And I also think there's merit in the point that this is a case that I don't think is going to be triable before the election. It's just too sprawling."

The other two federal indictments are "far more focused" and have the ability to be tried before the election, Barr said, adding that the New York indictments are "a joke" and "might not be tried" in court.

Barr offered negative testimony against Trump to the Jan. 6 committee and told Fox that the former president should not be the GOP nominee. When asked whether he would vote for him if he is the nominee, Barr said he would "jump off that bridge" if the time came.

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell is a general assignment writer and editor for Newsmax, covering news, politcs, media and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in the news industry as a writer, editor and photographer for newspapers and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 17 August 2023 10:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

