CEO of Social Media App Gettr Says Biden Ignored Rise of 'Politicized Big Tech'

The CEO of the conservative social media app Gettr on Tuesday said President Joe Biden in his State of the Union speech ignored "the rise of the politicized big tech."

"Tonight we felt the need to go and offer a response to Biden's State of the Union to make sure that the issues of free speech, political discrimination, and the rise of a politicized big tech were not ignored even if Joe Biden ignored them from the U.S. Capitol," Miller said Wednesday.

"What we saw in 2020 and 2021 were the worst years of political discrimination and political censorship in U.S. history," Miller said.

Biden in his speech vowed to hold social media platforms accountable for their harms to young people.

"It's time to strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising to children, demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children," Biden said.

Miller, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump, said he saw a "missed opportunity" for Biden to mention free speech, censorship and Section 230, the federal law that grants broad legal immunity to online publishers for content provided by third parties.

"As soon as free speech starts to erode, we see our other freedoms begin to erode," Miller said.

"We see what's happening in Canada with the seizing of bank accounts as it pertains to the truck convoy. We see what's happening in Australia as it pertains to people being locked in their homes for month after month after month, the freedom of movement being taken away. We see what happens in Russia, with free elections being taken away."