Tags: biden | sweden | finland | nato

Biden to Meet Leaders of Finland, Sweden on NATO Expansion

joe biden speaks into a microphone while gesturing

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to guests, most of whom lost a family member in the Tops market shooting, at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Thursday, 19 May 2022 07:19 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden meets the leaders of Sweden and Finland on Thursday after the nations set aside their long-standing neutrality and moved to join the NATO alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hours before his first trip to Asia as president, Biden will sit down with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at the White House to discuss their NATO applications.

"This is a historic event, a watershed moment in European security. Two nations with a long tradition of neutrality will be joining the world's most powerful defensive alliance," said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Biden has made uniting Europe against Russia's invasion of Ukraine a top priority. Turkey has raised questions about including Finland and Sweden in the alliance, asking Sweden halt support for Kurdish militants it considers a terrorist group and both to lift their bans on some sales of arms to Turkey.

Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday that U.S. officials are confident Turkey's concerns can be addressed. All 30 NATO members need to approve any new entrant.

Biden's meeting comes as he seeks approval from the U.S. Congress for $40 billion in aid for Ukraine to provide weapons and humanitarian assistance through September.

U.S. officials said Wednesday the United States has collected intelligence showing some Russian officials are aware there are abuses being conducted against Ukrainians in Mariupol.

"Some Russian officials recognize that despite claiming to be 'liberators' of the Russian-speaking city of Mariupol, Russian forces are carrying out grievous abuses in the city, including beating and electrocuting city officials and robbing homes," the official said, citing declassified intelligence.

Russian officials worry these abuses "may further inspire Mariupol residents to resist Russian occupation," the official said.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters was unable to verify the intelligence claim.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
2022-19-19
