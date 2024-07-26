Biden to Announce Supreme Court Reforms Next Week

President Joe Biden is positioned to announce Supreme Court term limits next week, reported Politico.

The likely endorsement of term limits for justices is part of reform plans Biden will enumerate that include an ethics code and a constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity.

The move marks an ideological shift for Biden who has historically resisted calls to reform the court.

Sources say he will also propose a constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity and immunity for other officeholders. The move comes in response to the Supreme Court's ruling that presidents are protected from prosecution for official actions during their time in office.

Biden is slated to speak at the Lyndon Baines Johnson presidential library in Austin, Texas, where it is thought he will outline the overhaul.

"I'm going to call for Supreme Court reform, because this is critical to our democracy," Biden said during an Oval Office address this week.

While the White House declined to comment, it referenced press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's previous comments that Biden "believes if you are serving in high office you should be held to a transparency, accountability, and you should be held to a high ethics."

While Biden may put forth the proposal, term limits, and an ethics code for the Supreme Court would still have to be codified in legislation that would have to clear the hurdle of a divided Congress.

And should Biden go the route of a constitutional amendment, he would face "even tougher odds," reports Politico, and would require two-thirds support from both the House and Senate or "from a convention called by two-thirds of the states, as well as the approval of three-fourths of state legislatures."

During an NBC News interview earlier this month, Biden was openly critical of the court and some of its recent rulings.

"I would argue, if you check, surveyed constitutional scholarship, they seem out of touch with what the founders intended," he said.