×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | biden | summit | democracy

Biden to Host World Leaders at December Summit on Democracy: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden speaking at the White House.
U.S. President Joe Biden. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 08:14 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden will convene a summit with leaders from democratic nations on Dec. 9 and 10 as part of a sustained effort to shore up the foundation of such governments, the White House said on Wednesday.

The summit "will bring together heads of state, civil society, philanthropy, and the private sector," to discuss "the challenges facing democracy so as to collectively strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal," with a follow-up, in-person session one year later, it said in a statement. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden will convene a summit with leaders from democratic nations on Dec. 9 and 10 as part of a sustained effort to shore up the foundation of such governments, the White House said on Wednesday. The summit "will bring together heads of state, civil society,...
biden, summit, democracy
82
2021-14-11
Wednesday, 11 August 2021 08:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved