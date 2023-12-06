×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | student loan relief | billions | forgiveness

Biden Announces Additional $4.8B Student Debt Relief

By    |   Wednesday, 06 December 2023 06:12 PM EST

The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled a fresh wave of student debt relief on Wednesday, forgiving $4.8 billion for approximately 80,300 individuals.

The announcement propels the total student debt cancellation under President Joe Biden's tenure to a staggering $132 billion, benefiting over 3.6 million Americans, reported Axios.

The newly approved relief aligns with the administration's strategic focus on rectifying the issues plaguing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. PSLF seeks to obliterate the student loan balances of public service workers who have diligently served for a decade while making 120 qualifying payments.

Biden, undeterred by the Supreme Court's rejection of his expansive student debt forgiveness plan earlier this year, continues to implement relief measures, bypassing the need for both congressional and court approval.

Biden on Wednesday emphasized the administration's commitment to exploring alternative avenues for delivering student debt relief promptly.

"In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on our student debt relief plan, we are continuing to pursue an alternative path to deliver student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible," he said in a statement.

Biden's administration has successfully provided financial relief for millions of borrowers by employing alternative mechanisms.

With student loan payments resuming on Oct.1 and interest accruing on federal student loans from Sept. 1, the recent debt relief measures offer a tangible reprieve for a significant segment of borrowers.

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled a fresh wave of student debt relief on Wednesday, forgiving $4.8 billion for approximately 80,300 individuals.
biden, student loan relief, billions, forgiveness
231
2023-12-06
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 06:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved