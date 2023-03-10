×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | oil | drilling | alaska | climate | change

Report: Biden Backs Alaska Oil Drilling Project Critics Call Ruinous

Report: Biden Backs Alaska Oil Drilling Project Critics Call Ruinous
Climate activists hold a demonstration to urge President Joe Biden to reject the Willow Project at the U.S .Department of Interior on Nov. 17, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Sunrise AU)

By    |   Friday, 10 March 2023 08:37 PM EST

The Biden administration is reportedly set to OK a multibillion-dollar oil-drilling project in northwest Alaska by ConocoPhillips that climate change activists claim will be ruinous for the environment.

The Interior Department is expected to release details of the project's approval next week, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

This could be one of the most consequential climate decisions of President Joe Biden's term.

Biden, who campaigned on ending new oil drilling on federal land, is caught in a pickle: Reject the plan ConocoPhillips has sought since 2018 to appease climate activists but set up a lengthy and possible losing legal fight with the oil company, or approve it and face the wrath of environmentalists, who helped to deliver young voters to a president who made fighting climate change a cornerstone of his agenda.

According to ConocoPhillips, the $8 billion Willow Project located in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, is estimated to produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day, about 1.6% of current U.S. production, at its peak and deliver $8 billion to $17 billion in new revenue for the federal government, the state of Alaska and North Slope Borough communities.

Under the draft plan, Bloomberg reported, ConocoPhillips would be permitted to drill from three locations, unlocking an estimated 600 million barrels of oil. ConocoPhillips originally requested to drill from five locations.

The Washington Post reported March 1 the Biden administration's environmental review — released last month — estimated the Willow Project would generate roughly 9.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, which is equal to driving nearly 2 million gas-powered cars or burning nearly 51,000 rail cars' worth of coal.

"If Bloomberg's reporting is accurate, the Biden administration is about to take an unacceptable and unnecessary step backward on its own climate and environmental justice commitments by approving ConocoPhillips' Willow Project," said Lena Moffitt, executive director of the climate advocacy group Evergreen Action, in a statement on the group's website.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said "no final decisions have been made" on the project, Bloomberg reported. "Anyone who says there has been a final decision is wrong."

In an email to Newsmax, Dennis Nuss, a spokesman for ConocoPhillips, said, "No Record of Decision about the Willow project has been shared with ConocoPhillips. We are unable to comment until we see the published [decision]."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Biden administration is reportedly set to OK a multibillion-dollar oil-drilling project in northwest Alaska by ConocoPhillips that climate change activists claim will be ruinous for the environment. The Interior Department is expected to release details of the project's ...
biden, oil, drilling, alaska, climate, change
388
2023-37-10
Friday, 10 March 2023 08:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved