Report: Only 5 of 50 Senate Democrats Commit to Biden in 2024

An inquiry of all 50 Democratic senators by the Daily Caller on Tuesday delivered a shocking result: Only five immediately committed to endorsing President Joe Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024.

The five who gave the outlet a definitive yes when asked were Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Jack Reed of Rhode Island and Chris Coons of Delaware.

The news comes a day after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy that Biden intends to run again in 2024.

"The president, as you know, has been asked that question many times, and he has answered it," Jean-Pierre said in response to Doocy's question. "His answer has been pretty simple. Which is, yes, he's running for reelection. I can't say more than that."

According to FiveThirtyEight, an average of public opinion polls regarding Biden's job performance as of June 14 yielded a shocking 53.9% disapproval rating, with only 39.5% approving of his performance. That approval number serves as the lowest of his presidency thus far.

Biden also trails former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 rematch by 1.2 percentage points, an average of polls by RealClearPolitics as of Tuesday revealed.

Amid staggering inflation, skyrocketing gas prices and widely criticized foreign policy decisions, some Democratic operatives are beginning to wonder if Biden should even be the party's nominee in 2024, the New York Post reported.

"To say our country was on the right track would flagrantly depart from reality," said Democratic National Committee member Steve Simeonidis, adding that the president "should announce his intent not to seek reelection in '24; right after the midterms."