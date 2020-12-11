NYT: AG Barr Directed 2nd Probe Into Hunter Biden Off Giuliani Material

Attorney General William Barr earlier this year directed Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady to look into Hunter Biden’s finances off evidence presented by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, reports The New York Times.

Giuliani provided information to the DOJ following his trip to Ukraine to uncover potentially damaging information about Joe Biden’s son. Barr at the time attempted to dismiss the allegations.

The federal probe was the second into Biden’s as his father sought the U.S. presidency. The first probe, led by federal prosecutors in Delaware, is still ongoing.

The investigation led by Brady led to no charges, but the inquiry raised red flags at the FBI and DOJ and federal agents balked at Brady’s requests to ramp up the probe in a way that could disrupt the election, according to the Times.

Still, Brady kept pressuring the FBI, and agents subsequently “found ways to ostensibly satisfy Mr. Brady without upending the election.”

Hunter Biden is still being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware. Specifically, investigators are looking into some his Chinese business dealings, among other financial transactions.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said in a statement.