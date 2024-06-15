Biden Loses Temper With TikTokker

For a brief moment on the evening of the White House correspondents' dinner, President Joe Biden apparently lost his temper with journalist and TikTokker Jonathan Katz after being pressed about the situation in Gaza appearing to be genocide.

"So you made a statement the other day about the student protesters on college campuses," Katz prompted Biden.

"Yes," Biden replied.

Katz then asked why the president approved $26 billion in aid to Israel after it is committing "what is plausibly considered a genocide."

"The answer is twofold," Biden responded. "No. 1, Israel's security from the region is essential. It's essential. As fundamentally different than how Israel acts in Gaza, I've been, as you probably know, putting extreme pressure on the Israelis to back off and ... open up humanitarian access in Gaza. And I think we're getting close."

Katz then noted the U.S. military had been instructed to build a pier to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Beyond that," Biden added, "and I'm pushing hard.

"And if they're not going to volunteer to do it," he said, referencing Israel, "we're going to impose it."

The president then directed his attention to two other attendees, but quickly turned back to Katz.

"And I know you're a typical press guy," Biden said. "You're grabbing me in front of this all ..., and I trust you as far as I can throw your phone. ... I have a good arm, man. I can throw it a long way."