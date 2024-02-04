×
Tags: biden | border | ukraine | israel

Biden Urges Swift Passage of Bipartisan Border Deal

By    |   Sunday, 04 February 2024 08:17 PM EST

President Joe Biden on Sunday urged Congress to "swiftly pass" a bipartisan deal reached by the Senate to secure the southern border and provide aid to Ukraine and Israel for their respective wars in a statement released by the White House.

Biden said he "strongly supports" the agreement on a "bipartisan national security deal that includes the toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades."

He added that "while this agreement doesn't address everything I would have wanted, these reforms are essential for making our border more orderly, secure, fair, and humane."

Biden emphasized that "we must secure the border now, doing nothing is not an option. Working with my administration, the United States Senate has done the hard work it takes to reach a bipartisan agreement. Now, House Republicans have to decide. Do they want to solve the problem? Or do they want to keep playing politics with the border?

Biden urged "Congress to come together and swiftly pass this bipartisan agreement."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
