Amid GOP Probes, Biden's Approval Highest Since 2021

President Joe Biden's job approval is the highest it has been in over a year as Republican investigations into his family and administration begin, a FiveThirtyEight poll showed.

At the time of this report, Biden's approval stood at 44.1% — a number not seen since Oct. 19, 2021, for the president. His disapproval stood at 49.9% at the time, compared to the 50.9% of Americans who disapprove of Biden's performance right now.

Biden's approval has been on a swing upward since midway through December of last year, mirroring a similar steady increase that brought the president out of the high 30s in August before the November 2022 midterm elections.

It comes as House Republicans are beginning to launch a spate of probes targeting Biden and his associates' foreign business dealings, border policy, and use of government agencies.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday while appearing on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that his panel would investigate Biden's alleged connection to members of the Chinese Communist Party.

"We see that the [Penn] Biden Center received over $54 million from anonymous accounts in China," Comer stated one day after classified files pertaining to Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom were found at the Washington, D.C.-based University of Pennsylvania office. "Why is China such a prevalent role in the Biden income streams?

Republican congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, outlined a day prior how the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government would investigate Biden's government.

"We don't want to go after anyone. We just want it to stop. And we want to respect the First Amendment to the Constitution that the greatest country in the world has," Jordan insisted on the House floor. "That's what this committee is all about, and that's what we're going to focus on. That's what we are going to do."