New Biden Regulations Target Air Conditioners

The Biden administration issued new regulations Thursday for window air conditioners and portable air cleaners, seeking to cut air pollution and drive down consumer costs.

According to a Department of Energy press release, the standards are expected to save American consumers roughly $1.5 billion annually and decrease carbon dioxide emissions by 106 million metric tons over the next three decades.

"Today's announcement builds on the historic actions President Biden took last year to strengthen outdated energy efficiency standards, which will help save on people's energy bills and reduce our nation's carbon footprint," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm stated.

The department "will continue to engage with our public and private sector partners to finalize additional proposals like today's that lower household energy costs and deliver the safer, healthier communities that every American deserves," she added.

The DOE said its new rules, which come into effect in 2024, build on already-existing standards in five states and provide a 27% energy savings.

Adjustments to air conditioner regulations are just one part of the onslaught of energy efficiency standard changes by the Biden administration, which Fox News said included new rules for gas stoves, ovens, clothes washers, and refrigerators.

Jill Notini, a spokeswoman for the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, informed Fox that her group supports the new air cleaner rules but is concerned about other moves that "don't add up" during high inflation.

"Our industry puts innovative and energy efficient appliances into every home," Notini explained. "We worked to advance the air cleaner rule within DOE, but we remain concerned that DOE is going too far on other products without any real savings to consumers, at a time when people are looking for relief."