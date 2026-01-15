Betsy McCaughey to Run for Conn. Governor

Betsy McCaughey, a Newsmax host and columnist and former lieutenant governor of New York, announced Wednesday night that she is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Connecticut, entering a competitive GOP primary ahead of the 2026 election.

McCaughey, who served as lieutenant governor under then-Gov. George Pataki in the 1990s, made the announcement while addressing the Stamford Republican Town Committee.

A campaign website has gone live, though she has not yet formally registered as a candidate, a requirement before raising or spending campaign funds.

Her entry into the race was first reported by WTNH Channel 8 and the New York Post.

At 77, McCaughey enters the race with high national name recognition among conservatives but faces logistical hurdles at the state level. To qualify for Connecticut's public financing system, candidates must raise $250,000 in small-dollar donations.

Her two Republican rivals — former New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart and state Sen. Ryan Fazio of Greenwich — have already met that threshold. Stewart's campaign has also secured more than $800,000 in convention grant funding.

Asked whether she could win the endorsement of President Donald Trump, McCaughey said she is running independently but suggested Trump's support is possible. Democrats quickly sought to tie her candidacy to the president.

The Democratic Governors Association criticized McCaughey as a Trump ally, arguing her views would be out of step with Connecticut voters.

McCaughey, however, has focused her early message on economic issues, particularly the high cost of living under Democrat leadership. A native of Westport, she recently returned to Connecticut after years in New York and now lives in Greenwich.

In recent weeks, she has visited Republican town committees across the state and sharply criticized Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont's record on taxes, energy costs, and affordability.

Lamont is seeking a third term in office and is expected to face a competitive general election challenge if Republicans unify behind a nominee.

Connecticut's gubernatorial primary is scheduled for Aug. 11, with the general election set for Nov. 3.