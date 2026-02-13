WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bessent | us metals | tariffs | trump

Bessent: Any Narrowing of US Metals Tariffs Up to Trump

Friday, 13 February 2026 08:04 AM EST

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that any decision to narrow the scope of U.S. metals tariffs would be made by President Donald Trump.

Bessent, asked on CNBC about a Financial Times report that Trump is planning to roll back some of his 50% tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper and other metal goods, said he spoke to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about the matter and added: "We'll see if there is a narrowing."

"If anything is done, I think it would be some sort of clarification on some incidental objects, but again, that's going to be the president's decision," Bessent said. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that any decision to narrow the scope of U.S. metals tariffs would be made by President Donald Trump.
bessent, us metals, tariffs, trump
103
2026-04-13
Friday, 13 February 2026 08:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved