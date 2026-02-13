Bessent: Any Narrowing of US Metals Tariffs Up to Trump

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that any decision to narrow the scope of U.S. metals tariffs would be made by President Donald Trump.

Bessent, asked on CNBC about a Financial Times report that Trump is planning to roll back some of his 50% tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper and other metal goods, said he spoke to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about the matter and added: "We'll see if there is a narrowing."

"If anything is done, I think it would be some sort of clarification on some incidental objects, but again, that's going to be the president's decision," Bessent said.