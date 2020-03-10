Tags: 2020 Elections | Joe Biden | bernie sanders | debate | arizona | audience | virus

Bernie, Biden to Debate Sunday Without Live Audience

bernie sanders and joe biden debate during the democratic primary
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Biden (David J. Phillip/AP)

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 07:34 PM

Democratic front-runners Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will debate as scheduled Sunday in Arizona amid the coronavirus outbreak — but without a live audience.

The Democratic National Committee says it is making the move "at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution."

DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa says local public health officials had advised the debate could continue as planned.

Both Biden and Sanders cancelled their election night events Tuesday in Ohio amid concerns about the epidemic.

Mike Casca, a spokesman for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, says the campaign is canceling the event "Out of concern for public health and safety." Sanders had been set to speak there as results from Democratic primary voting taking place in six states rolled in Tuesday night.

"We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak," Casca said. "Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight."

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Politics
Democratic front-runners Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will debate as scheduled Sunday in Arizona amid the coronavirus outbreak, but without a live audience.
bernie sanders, debate, arizona, audience, virus, outbreak, social distancing
175
2020-34-10
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 07:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved