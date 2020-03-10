Bernie, Biden to Debate Sunday Without Live Audience

Democratic front-runners Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will debate as scheduled Sunday in Arizona amid the coronavirus outbreak — but without a live audience.

The Democratic National Committee says it is making the move "at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution."

DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa says local public health officials had advised the debate could continue as planned.

Both Biden and Sanders cancelled their election night events Tuesday in Ohio amid concerns about the epidemic.

Mike Casca, a spokesman for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, says the campaign is canceling the event "Out of concern for public health and safety." Sanders had been set to speak there as results from Democratic primary voting taking place in six states rolled in Tuesday night.

"We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak," Casca said. "Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight."