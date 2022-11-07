438 Early Voters in Davidson County, Tenn., Get Wrong Ballot

A voting mix-up in Davidson County, Tennessee, caused 438 voters to cast their votes in the wrong races when they were given incorrect ballots Sunday.

The mistake was because of a "district misassignment," according to county officials, who then released a list of people affected by the mix-up. They must go to the Davidson County Elections Commission Office to vote in the midterms on Tuesday, reported WSMV4 TV station.

In an interview, Fox 17 News reporter Payton Muse asked election officials in Davidson County how they were ensuring voters would not be deterred from going to the polls, considering there was already a voting mistake.

"I think our message is we have worked endless hours to check people's precincts to make sure that they would have access to the correct ballot, before they show up on Tuesday," Jeff Roberts with Davidson County Elections said.

Instead of voting by voting machines, some will be offered a yellow envelope that has their name on it with a specific ballot inside.

Roberts said several districts were impacted by the mix-up, but officials have a plan to prevent this from happening in the future. After Tuesday's election, they will begin to determine the root cause of the problem.

"So that when we do redistricting again in 10 years, we don't go through this issue, with the voters getting in the wrong, misassigned precinct," Roberts said.

He said he wants to ensure voters that officials are going the extra mile to make sure each and every voter will get the absolute ballot that they are supposed to get on election day.

Voting will proceed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.