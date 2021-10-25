Rasmussen Poll: Only 30% View AG Merrick Garland Favorably

More likely voters have an unfavorable than favorable impression of Attorney General Merrick Garland, a new Rasmussen Reports survey found.

Also, more than twice as many respondents said Garland is doing a worse job than most previous attorneys general, Rasmussen Reports said Monday.

The survey asked 1,000 likely voters, "Do you have a very favorable, somewhat favorable, somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable impression of Merrick Garland?"

A total of 39% view Garland unfavorably, including 29% who have a very unfavorable impression of the attorney general. Thirty percent said they had a favorable impression of the former judge — with 14% saying they had a very favorable view — and 32% said they weren't sure.

Less than half (48%) of Democrats have a favorable impression of Garland, who got a similar response from only 16% of Republicans and 21% of voters unaffiliated with one of the two major parties.

When asked, "Is [Garland] doing a better job or worse job than most previous attorneys general? Or is his performance about the same?" only 20% of respondents said he was doing a better job than most previous attorneys general.

A total of 42% said Garland is doing a worse job than most of his predecessors, with 23% saying Garland's performance is about the same as most previous attorneys, and 14% were not sure.

A total of 60% of Republicans and 47% of unaffiliated voters think Garland is doing a worse job than most of his predecessors. Only 23% of Democrats share that view.

Garland has been in the news a lot since being sworn to head President Joe Biden's Justice Department in March.

He has gone before Congress to defend DOJ’s probe of the Jan. 6 events, which included the storming of the Capitol building by people protesting the presidential election results.

Garland also has been accused of having a conflict of interest surrounding critical race theory in schools.

His son-in-law, Alexander '"Xan'" Tanner, is the co-founder and president of Panorama Education, a Boston analytical software and services company that sells datamining products that include equity and inclusion surveys to schools.

The attorney general sent a memo earlier this month directing DOJ and the FBI to investigate parents "threatening" school board meetings over critical race theory.

Garland's favorability numbers are worse than Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (37%) and lower than former President Donald Trump's first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, in 2017.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted on Oct. 21 and 24, and the margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.