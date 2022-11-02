×
Tags: assistance | home energy | bills | biden

White House Announces $13.5 Billion Aid for Home Energy Bills

White House Announces $13.5 Billion Aid for Home Energy Bills
(Feng Yu/Dreamstime.com)

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 06:44 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding, it said in a statement.

The new funding will help Americans with heating costs and unpaid utility bills and repairs of home energy appliances that will help lower their energy costs, the White House said.

"These steps will provide additional support for low- and moderate-income families, and complement tax credits that families and building owners can use under the Inflation Reduction Act to install energy-saving equipment and to make building upgrades," it said.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Energy will also allocate $9 billion in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to support up to 1.6 million households in upgrading their homes to lower energy bills.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
President Joe Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said Wednesday.
assistance, home energy, bills, biden
155
2022-44-02
Wednesday, 02 November 2022 06:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

