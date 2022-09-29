×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: annex | ukraine

Biden Says US Will Never Recognize Russian Claims on Ukraine

Biden Says US Will Never Recognize Russian Claims on Ukraine
(Getty)

Thursday, 29 September 2022 05:26 PM EDT

President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as the United States prepared new sanctions to impose once Moscow annexes new areas of Ukraine.

Speaking to Pacific island leaders, Biden denounced referendums that pro-Russian forces conducted in areas of Ukraine as an "absolute sham," saying the results were "manufactured in Moscow."

The United States is working with allies on sanctions to impose once Russia annexes new areas of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin annexing four Ukrainian regions to Russia on Friday, and the U.S. response is expected to follow quickly.

“The United States, I want to be very clear about this, United States will never, never, never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine sovereign territory," Biden said.

The sanctions are expected to target "individuals and entities inside and outside Russia that provide support to this action," the White House said on Wednesday.

“Russia's assault on Ukraine in pursuit of imperial ambitions is a flagrant, flagrant violation of the UN Charter, and the basic principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Biden. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Steve Holland and Nandita Bose; Editing by Leslie Adler and Toby Chopra)

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as the United States prepared new sanctions to impose once Moscow annexes new areas of Ukraine.Speaking to Pacific island leaders, Biden denounced...
annex, ukraine
198
2022-26-29
Thursday, 29 September 2022 05:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved