Tags: amy klobuchar | aca subsidy extensions | senate

Sen. Klobuchar: Senate Will Vote on Extending ACA Subsidies by End of Year

By    |   Sunday, 30 November 2025 04:28 PM EST

The Senate will hold a vote on extending subsidies offered under the Affordable Care Act this year, Sen. Amy Klobuchar told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. 

The Minnesota Democrat said, "That vote will happen. And whether it will pass, is in the hands of [President] Donald Trump and the Republicans.

"People are seeing their health insurance premiums double or triple."

The Hill pointed out that if the tax credits expire, then healthcare premiums for millions are set to significantly increase next year. 

The subsidies were first passed during the COVID-19 pandemic and extended by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Klobuchar said to CNN that "we have a chance to do something. Dec. 15 is the day, and then they're going to be doubled or tripled for next year if this doesn't pass.

"Either we're going to pass this by forcing this vote or we are going to get this on legislation, or we are going to march into the midterms and beat them despite their resistance."

The senator reiterated that if Republicans "don't want to do anything about people's costs and their grocery bills and their healthcare and pummel them with these punishing Trump tariffs, then we will simply have to beat them in the midterms.

"We have no other choice."

But Klobuchar stressed that she was "hoping our Republican colleagues — President Trump seemed open to this last week, and now he seems to have put it on hold — will join us in voting to help people to afford their health insurance."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 30 November 2025 04:28 PM
