More than half of Americans (52%) say President Joe Biden's actions towards Russia haven't been strong enough, according to a CBS News/You Gov poll release on Sunday.

Only 36% said the president's actions are about right, with 12% insisting that they are too strong.

Other results from the survey include:

Among those who say Biden's actions are not strong enough, 65% cited tougher economic sanctions as a more harsh response, 61% said more weapons and supplies to Ukraine would be stronger actions and only 21% said direct military action against Russia.

In another sign of the hesitancy towards getting too involved in the conflict, 59% back a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine, with only 41% against the idea. However, when asked if the "no-fly zone" was considered an act of war, support for it plummets to just 38%, with 62% opposing.

Still, 73% support a U.S. military response if Russia attacks a NATO country, with 27% against.

Only 46% approve of Biden's handling of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while 54% disapprove. However, the president's approval rating on this topic has improved five percentage points since last week.

When asked if Russia plans to invade other countries in Europe, 69% said yes and 31% insisted Russian President Vladimir Putin would stop with Ukraine.

Seventy-seven percent say they support the sanctions against Russian oil and gas, with 23% against

That support cuts across party lines, with 84% of Democrats backing the sanctions, as well as 76% of Republicans and Independents.

When asked if they would continue to back the sanctions even if gasoline prices rose in the U.S., 63% said they would and 36% said they would not.

When asked what the U.S. should do if gas prices continue to go up, 63% said increase oil and gas production in the U.S., 49% said boost use of renewable resources and 33% said import more oil from the Middle East and South America.

This survey was conducted among 2,088 U.S. adult residents interviewed between March 8-11. The margin of error is ± 2.6 points.