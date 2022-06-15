×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: american medical association | abortion | supreme court | roe v. wade

American Medical Association: Abortion Bans Are 'Violation of Human Rights'

American Medical Association: Abortion Bans Are 'Violation of Human Rights'
An abortion rights activist demonstrates in front of the Supreme Court on June 15. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 June 2022 05:05 PM

The American Medical Association issued a statement this week declaring that bans on access to reproductive health services, including abortion, are "a violation of human rights."

In a statement announcing a new policy to increase legal protections for patients and physicians against governments that impose restrictions on access to abortion, the AMA said that "it is a violation of human rights when government intrudes into medicine and impedes access to safe, evidence-based reproductive health services, including abortion and contraception."

Dr. Jack Resneck, Jr., M.D., the incoming president of the AMA, added in a statement that, "A growing number of current and pending laws insert government into the patient-physician relationship by dictating limits or bans on reproductive health services and criminally punish or penalize patients for their health decisions. The new policy also calls for AMA to seek legal protections for patients who cross state lines to receive reproductive health services, as well as legal protections for physicians and others who support or provide reproductive health services or referrals to patients who cross state lines."

The announcement also noted that "the new policy strengthens the AMA's long-held position opposing political intrusions into the practice of medicine that infringe on the patient-physician relationship and compromise patient access to safe, evidence-based medical care."

The announcement comes as the U.S. awaits the Supreme Court's decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which could overturn Roe v. Wade.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The American Medical Association issued a statement this week declaring that bans on access to reproductive health services, including abortion, are "a violation of human rights."
american medical association, abortion, supreme court, roe v. wade
234
2022-05-15
Wednesday, 15 June 2022 05:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved