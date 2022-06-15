American Medical Association: Abortion Bans Are 'Violation of Human Rights'

The American Medical Association issued a statement this week declaring that bans on access to reproductive health services, including abortion, are "a violation of human rights."

In a statement announcing a new policy to increase legal protections for patients and physicians against governments that impose restrictions on access to abortion, the AMA said that "it is a violation of human rights when government intrudes into medicine and impedes access to safe, evidence-based reproductive health services, including abortion and contraception."

Dr. Jack Resneck, Jr., M.D., the incoming president of the AMA, added in a statement that, "A growing number of current and pending laws insert government into the patient-physician relationship by dictating limits or bans on reproductive health services and criminally punish or penalize patients for their health decisions. The new policy also calls for AMA to seek legal protections for patients who cross state lines to receive reproductive health services, as well as legal protections for physicians and others who support or provide reproductive health services or referrals to patients who cross state lines."

The announcement also noted that "the new policy strengthens the AMA's long-held position opposing political intrusions into the practice of medicine that infringe on the patient-physician relationship and compromise patient access to safe, evidence-based medical care."

The announcement comes as the U.S. awaits the Supreme Court's decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which could overturn Roe v. Wade.