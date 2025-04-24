American Bar Association Sues DOJ Over Grant Cuts

The American Bar Association sued the Department of Justice on Wednesday, claiming it illegally terminated federal grants in retaliation for the lawyer organization's public criticism of the Trump administration.

The ABA asked a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to block the Justice Department and Attorney General Pam Bondi from canceling $3.2 million in grants used to train lawyers to represent victims of domestic and sexual violence, saying the move violates the First Amendment. The ABA on Thursday sought a temporary restraining order from the court to block the government from terminating the grants.

Neither the Justice Department nor the ABA immediately responded to requests for comment on Thursday.

The Justice Department terminated the grants on April 10, a day after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sent a memo barring Justice Department attorneys from traveling to or speaking at ABA events. Blanche said the organization had engaged in "activist causes" contrary to the department's mission, according to the suit filed in a Washington D.C. federal court.

The lawsuit escalates the ongoing conflict between the White House and the ABA, which has about 150,000 members and advocates for the legal profession.

A Trump spokesperson in March called the ABA a "snooty" organization of "leftist lawyers" after the group said in public statements that Trump's cutbacks to federal agencies and funding is threatening the rule of law. The ABA has also for condemned government officials' attacks on judges and law firms. In February, the ABA sued to block Trump from cutting funding to foreign aid organizations.

The ABA's lawsuit on Wednesday followed Trump's announcement the same day of an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to assess whether to suspend or terminate the ABA's status as a federally recognized accreditor of law schools, as part of an executive order focused on reforming higher education accreditation.

Bondi in March threatened revocation of the ABA's accreditor status over its now-suspended diversity and inclusion rule that law schools previously had to follow to be accredited.

According to the suit, the ABA has received grant funding from the Justice Department's Office of Violence Against Women since 1995. Those grants fund training for lawyers and judges on access for justice for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

The suit also claims the ABA has lost nearly $69 million in federal grants and had to lay off more than 300 staff members as a result.