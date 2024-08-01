WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alexei navalny | vladimir putin | jake sullivan | evan gershkovich

US Wanted to Free Navalny in Swap Before He Died

By    |   Thursday, 01 August 2024 03:28 PM EDT

The U.S. had sought to include former Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as part of its prisoner exchange with Russia before he died in February under mysterious circumstances, Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, said Thursday.

Thursday's large prisoner exchange saw Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American and retired Marine Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen of people free, the White House said.

Releasing Navalny was part of those negotiations, Sullivan said. Four people who worked for Navalny were freed, President Joe Biden said.

The U.S. was "working with our partners on a deal that would have included Alexei Navalny," Sullivan said. "In fact, on the very day that he died, I saw Evan's parents. I told them that the president was determined to get this done even in light of that tragic news and that we were going to work day and night to get to this day.

"That work continued over the course of the past few months and culminated into today."

In 2021, Navalny was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he exposed corruption in Russia, including people close to Russian leader Vladmir Putin. He had previously survived an assassination attempt from the Kremlin with a military-grade nerve agent.

In March, Putin said he agreed to a prisoner swap involving Navalny days before his death.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The U.S. had sought to include former Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as part of its prisoner exchange with Russia before he died in February under mysterious circumstances, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday.
alexei navalny, vladimir putin, jake sullivan, evan gershkovich
240
2024-28-01
Thursday, 01 August 2024 03:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved