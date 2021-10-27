AOC Comes Out Against Trillion-Dollar Spending Bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said on Wednesday that she would not vote for the trillion-dollar infrastructure spending bill if it came to the House, citing that it lacks language involving climate change provisions.

According to Mediaite, progressive Democrats have come out against the bipartisan spending bill that passed the Senate in April because it lacks language involving climate change.

''We've had frameworks for six months.'' Ocasio-Cortez said. ''And we've seen how much those frameworks have changed, been taken back, etc. We need text. You know, we need text. I think we can talk a little bit, there's flexibility around process, but we need confirmed text.''

''So if this comes to the floor tomorrow, infrastructure bill, you're a no,'' CNN's Manu Raju asked.

''I don't see how ethically I can vote to increase U.S. climate emissions,'' Ocasio-Cortez answered.