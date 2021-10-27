×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Climate Change | Infrastructure | alexandriaocasio | cortez | infrastructure | bill

AOC Comes Out Against Trillion-Dollar Spending Bill

AOC Comes Out Against Trillion-Dollar Spending Bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 27 October 2021 09:15 PM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said on Wednesday that she would not vote for the trillion-dollar infrastructure spending bill if it came to the House, citing that it lacks language involving climate change provisions.

According to Mediaite, progressive Democrats have come out against the bipartisan spending bill that passed the Senate in April because it lacks language involving climate change.

''We've had frameworks for six months.'' Ocasio-Cortez said. ''And we've seen how much those frameworks have changed, been taken back, etc. We need text. You know, we need text. I think we can talk a little bit, there's flexibility around process, but we need confirmed text.''

''So if this comes to the floor tomorrow, infrastructure bill, you're a no,'' CNN's Manu Raju asked.

''I don't see how ethically I can vote to increase U.S. climate emissions,'' Ocasio-Cortez answered.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said on Wednesday that she would not vote for the trillion-dollar infrastructure spending bill if it came to the House, citing that it lacks language involving climate change provisions.
alexandriaocasio, cortez, infrastructure, bill
138
2021-15-27
Wednesday, 27 October 2021 09:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved