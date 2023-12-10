×
Tags: al gore | harvard university | claudine gay | antisemitism | code of conduct

Al Gore 'Shocked' by 'Tone-Deafness' of Harvard President

By    |   Sunday, 10 December 2023 08:53 PM EST

Al Gore reacted critically Sunday to the congressional testimony of Claudine Gay, president of Harvard University, the former vice president's alma mater.

On Tuesday, Gay appeared before the House Education and Workforce Committee. During the hearing, Gay was questioned by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., over Harvard's code of conduct policy regarding antisemitism.

"Dr. Gay," Stefanik asked, "at Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard's rules of bullying and harassment? Yes or no?"

"Antisemitic rhetoric," Gay responded, "when it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, that is actionable conduct, and we do take action."

Displeased with the responses from Gay, former University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, and MIT President Sally Kornbluth, Stefanik proclaimed that the "context" of antisemitism doesn't matter.

Responding to the matter, Gore, during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," said, "Well, I was shocked by the tone-deafness of those comments, and I think they got bad legal advice in putting together what they were going to say.

"And we need to respect one another in our country. And when statements of the kind they were asked about come out, we need to stand against them and stand firm as Americans for respect for all of the communities that make up America. E pluribus unum. We need to be one country."

On Thursday, Gay appeared in an article in Harvard's campus newspaper, assuring students she felt regret and that "words matter."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
