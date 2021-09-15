Poll: 62 Percent of Americans Think US Will Return to Afghanistan

Sixty-two percent of Americans believe U.S. service members will be forced to return to Afghanistan to fight terrorism, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

"'The pullout is over, but boots will be back on the ground eventually,' predict voters, who clearly see a looming terrorist threat churning in the cauldron that is Afghanistan," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The poll, conducted Sept. 10-13, also found that 54 percent of Americans say they approve of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw service members, compared with 41 percent who disapprove.

Biden has been heavily criticized for the withdrawal, which resulted in the swift takeover of Kabul by the Taliban and a deadly blast that left 13 U.S. service members dead.

Sixty-nine percent of Americans say it was the right move to end the war in Afghanistan, compared with 24 percent, but 65 percent scored the way Biden handled the withdrawal negatively. Thirty-one percent, meanwhile, scored it positively.

The poll also found:

50 percent disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president, with 42 percent disapproving

48 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 response, with 49 percent disapproving

Biden received negative scores on his handling of foreign policy (59-34 percent), the economy (42-52 percent) and climate change (45-42 percent)

"If there ever was a honeymoon for President Biden, it is clearly over. This is, with few exceptions, a poll full of troubling negatives... from overall job approval, to foreign policy, to the economy,” said Malloy.