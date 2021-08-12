Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Biden Making Strategic Mistake on Afghanistan

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Penn., says the Biden administration is making a strategic mistake by pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan and that the president will have to ''own this'' down the line.

''I’m horrified with what I’m seeing going on in Afghanistan. Any time America withdraws, any time we sit down, any time we retreat, we leave a power vacuum. That power vacuum is normally filled by bad actors, and we saw this when we pulled out of Vietnam ... In recent history, we saw this with Iraq. ... We saw ISIS reemerge and take control of that country and the slaughter and the chaos ensued there,'' Reschenthaler said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax’s ''American Agenda.''

Reschenthaler made his remarks after the State Department announced it was drawing down its embassy staff in Afghanistan to a core diplomatic group despite the Taliban’s offensive across the country.



''I think this is a strategic mistake. You’re going to see turmoil in that country. Joe Biden and his administration have to own this."

Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday, now controlling 65% of the country, as Biden urged the nation's leaders to fight for their homeland.

"Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden told reporters at the White House, saying the Afghan troops outnumber the Taliban and must want to fight. "They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation."

Biden said he does not regret his decision to withdraw, noting that Washington has spent more than $1 trillion over 20 years and lost thousands of troops. He said the United States continues to provide significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces.

Reschenthaler said the U.S. was pulling out at ''the worst time possible.''

''We have a China that is on the offensive, that is expanding its influence globally and Afghanistan is right there. ... We are giving China the ability to have influence there. Also, Russia,'' said Reschenthaler.

''I predict that as we pull out the Chinese will work with the Taliban to create some kind of loose partnership where the Chinese will provide technology to the Taliban to create a state where they have more surveillance and you’re going to see the Taliban come back with more control over that country than they did before we came in, in 2001.

''This is an absolute travesty and a loss for the United States,'' he added.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

