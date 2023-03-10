GOP Bill Prohibits Race-Based Hiring in Federal Government

A group of House Republicans unveiled legislation Friday that prevents the federal government from discriminating based on race, color, or national origin for employment.

The bill, forwarded by Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, also prevents the Biden administration, federal contractors, or other federal fund recipients from intentionally granting racial preferences in any domain.

Tiffany is joined by fellow GOP Reps. Burgess Owens of Utah, Byron Donalds of Florida, and Michelle Steel of California for the Fairness, Anti-Discrimination and Individual Rights Act, which the Daily Caller first obtained.

"It's pretty simple. If we are serious about ending discrimination in the United States, the first step is for the government to stop doing the discriminating," Tiffany said. "It is long past time for the government to take its thumb off the scale and get out of the business of racial discrimination."

According to the Daily Mail, the bill's House supporters have not identified any Senate co-sponsors thus far. The measure will likely meet strong opposition from the Democrat majority in the upper chamber if it passes.

Democrat Rep. Nydia Velázquez of New York warned that the bill would render the existing 8(a) Small Business Administration program — with its discounted loans to minority-run companies — inoperable.

"This reckless and short-sighted bill would destroy successful programs that have benefited socially and economically disadvantaged small businesses since the 1960s," stated Velázquez, ranking member of the House Small Business Committee.

"Lawmakers introduced this legislation to score political points, but it would have a very real and very negative impact on small businesses if it became law," she added.

The bill was proposed on Friday shortly after it was provided to the Daily Caller.