Hayek: Big Apple Gets Big Awakening, May Come to Its Senses

When does a "sanctuary city" come to its senses?

When it realizes the lunacy of being a haven for lawbreakers.

That’s what’s happening in New York City.

And Gotham's long overdue awakening shows what happens when so-called "elites" fail the people they’re supposed to serve.

If this writer were to ask readers how many countries are so cold-hearted and mean-spirited as to use a wall to secure their border, your answer might be "one" — the United States.

Especially if you spend a lot of time watching MSNBC or reading The Washington Post.

But that isn't the correct answer.

As of last year, 50 countries already had or were building walls to secure their border.

America used to be one of them, but that was before Joe Biden left his basement.

Since he was helped into the Oval Office, our wall’s construction was halted and the floodgates opened.

This didn’t mark the first time people came from other countries to America, of course.

For most of our history, millions around the world yearned for our freedom, opportunity, equality, and a brighter future. So, they came here — legally.

They filled out forms, were screened, and became law-abiding citizens.

Boasting a big country with an even bigger heart, we welcomed anyone who wanted to assimilate into our "melting pot" and achieve their own American Dream.

All we ever asked was that they obey our laws.

That’s something the "elites" apparently can’t stand, however.

Beginning in 2009, then-President Barack H. Obama began dismantling our most basic national safeguard: a functioning border.

By the time his two terms were over, Yale and MIT researchers estimated 22,100,000 people had illegally entered the U.S., an unprecedented number equal to nearly one in 14 of all American residents at the time.

But as we now know, that was just the warm-up act.

The number of illegal immigrants actually plummeted under President Trump, thanks to his border wall construction and immigration law enforcement.

But illegal entry rocketed up again beginning in January of 2021.

In fact, researchers now project a minimum of 30,000,000 more people will enter the U.S. illegally, thanks to Open Borders Biden.

That means there could be at least 50,000,000 illegals among the 352,000,000 people projected to be living in America by 2030.

Yes, an estimated 1-in-7 of all U.S. residents will be lawbreakers.

The lawlessness that’s resulted has claimed a heartbreakingly large number of victims.

Assault, rape, murder, child and drug trafficking, theft, and fentanyl overdoses are among the many shocking crimes that have been committed against Americans.

And so-called “sanctuary” cities and states have been especially hard hit, due to the ill-considered welcome they issued to illegals.

All that seems to be coming to an end, however. In New York City alone, an estimated 10,000 illegals have been flooding in — every month!

The city once praised itself as a haven for border crossers. Now, it realizes how disastrous its decision was. "This," Democratic Mayor Eric Adams said recently, "will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City."

He’s (finally) right.

As this is being written, the already debt-ridden city is redirecting millions of dollars from its residents to illegal immigrants. "We have to feed, clothe, house, educate the children, wash their laundry sheets, give them everything they need," complained Adams.

Schools are bearing the brunt, too, and New York children are being squeezed by the enormous flow of migrants.

As the mother of five children, this writer completely understands the anger expressed by parents as they protest outside of schools once serving their kids.

"The city we knew," Mayor Adams conceded, "we’re about to lose."

Adams isn’t alone in belatedly seeing the light.

Even Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., has finally caught on.

She’s called in the National Guard to assist with the migrant crisis (that she helped create).

She has also gone on national television to send a message to illegals: New York is no longer in the sanctuary business.

"When you come to New York," Hochul warned, "we’re not going to have more hotel rooms. We don’t have capacity, we're at our limit."

And just in case migrants didn’t get her meaning, she put it point blank: "If you're going to leave your country, go somewhere else."

Most New Yorkers agree, telling pollsters they want the flow of illegals to stop.

They should instead say that to "elites" like their two senators, Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N .Y.

The U.S. House passed the "Secure the Border Act" in May to restore Trump-era border security. But despite New York and the nation being overwhelmed by Biden’s illegals, the U.S. Senate has yet to vote on it.

The Big Apple has awakened. It’s time for the Senate to also.

Ashley Hayek is the executive director of America First Works, chief engagement officer of America First Policy Institute, and author of "Beat The Elites." With over 15 years in political and non-profit consulting, she served as the National Coalitions Director for the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign.