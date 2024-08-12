Godsey - Harris and Walz: Abortions 'R' Us

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

The selection of Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., as a running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, as she seeks the United States presidency, ensures a Democratic presidential ticket that hasn’t met an abortion it would restrict.

Harris has been a vocal proponent for unfettered access to abortion, even supporting measures which would remove restrictions on late-term procedures.

This position is not just extreme, it's morally indefensible for millions of Americans who believe in the sanctity of life.

Walz as her running mate brings no counterbalance to this radical perspective.

In fact, his track record as governor of Minnesota shows a consistent alignment with pro-abortion rights policies, including support for taxpayer-funded abortions.

But that’s not enough for these crusaders of Big Abortion.

With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) Governor Walz rushed to repeal common-sense regulations like parental consent, waiting periods, and more.

Walz oversaw the codifying of the "fundamental right to reproductive freedom" which essentially banned any restrictions on abortion, including gestational age limits.

Walz repealed Minnesota’s bipartisan measure that protected newborns who survived an attempted abortion and required abortion providers to report infants’ survival and whether those infants received care.

Walz acted to protect Minnesota as an abortion destination and he vengefully defunded pregnancy help organizations.

It’s certainly no surprise that Big Abortion is lauding the choice of Walz for vice president, and in fact it is a harbinger of what would come with a Harris-Walz administration in terms of their dream of unbridled abortion policy fully funded by the American taxpayer.

Harris has a demonstrated history of hostility towards anti-abortion organizations, including championing unconstitutional legislative actions compelling abortion-favoring speech and action.

With Walz at her side, we can expect more federal bullying of local, grassroots pregnancy help intended to equip and empower women so that no one feels abortion is their only option.

And it doesn’t stop there. The Harris-Walz agenda threatens to erode religious freedoms.

Many pregnancy help organizations operate on deeply held religious convictions, providing care and compassion rooted in faith.

The United States of America, according to French historian, political intellectual, and global diplomat Alexander de Toqueville (in the 1830s), has long been known for its core religious motivation, one which inspires an ethos of helping one another.

Administrations and Congresses past have supported such efforts through legislation and proclamations. Even our tax laws strongly favor charitable work.

Harris’ track record, however, suggests a disregard for religious liberties when they conflict with her policy goals and those of the special interests she serves. Walz, who has supported similar positions in Minnesota, is unlikely to offer any resistance. Together, they would increase pressure on faith-based organizations to conform to policies that violate their beliefs — or face punitive measures.

A Harris-Walz administration would surely build on the Biden-Harris legacy of more abortion all the time for any reason.

This has ranged from imposing federal agency mandates to manufacture ways for the federal government to fund and perform abortions in every state, even those that have enacted legislation rejecting the extremist position of abortion on demand through all nine months.

These edicts touch even the U.S. military.

Biden-Harris has gone so far as to unleash their Department of Justice (DOJ) on peaceful anti-abortion protesters while all but ignoring the actual vandalism and violence abortion radicals have committed against grassroots pregnancy help centers.

It's clear that by selecting Tim Walz, Kamala Harris is not seeking a partner in governing this great nation, but rather a compliant ally to rubber-stamp the extreme views of their Big Abortion campaign funders.

Combining politicians from decidedly abortion states for a prospective Harris-Walz administration guarantees an open door for the radical abortion lobbyists and their death-dealing agenda to make abortion America’s "national brand."

This is not the United States of Abortion, at least not yet.

As defenders of life and advocates for compassionate, life-affirming pregnancy help, we must stand firm against this agenda.

The future of our nation, the plight of women otherwise abandoned to a predatory abortion industry, as well as the lives of countless unborn children depend on our vigilance and unwavering commitment to life-affirming principles.

The Harris-Walz ticket is a step towards a dark future and a United States steeped in the destruction of abortion.

America must do better.

Jor-El Godsey is president of Heartbeat International.