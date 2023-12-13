×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion | missouri | titus | bill

Mo. GOP Nix Abortion Bill Charging Women With Murder

By    |   Wednesday, 13 December 2023 08:26 PM EST

Missouri Republicans withdrew a bill on Wednesday that proposed homicide charges against women who undergo abortions, less than a week after its introduction, the Washington Examiner reported.

The bill, part of the Abolition of Abortion in Missouri Act, would have extended legal consequences to those assisting in obtaining an abortion. While abortion is already illegal in Missouri, except in the case of medical emergencies, the bill aimed to intensify legal actions against women seeking abortions or those who assist in an abortion. 

State Rep. Bob Titus, R-Billings, retracted the House version of the bill, citing misrepresentation of his intentions by the media. 

Titus told The Kansas City Star via text message that his bill was "mischaracterized" by the media as "hostile toward women" when "nothing could be further from the truth." 

The point of the bill, Titus said, was to prevent "the killing of children." Similar legislation from state Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, remains pending in Missouri's upper chamber. 

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Missouri Republicans withdrew a bill on Wednesday that proposed homicide charges against women who undergo abortions, less than a week after its introduction, the Washington Examiner reported.
abortion, missouri, titus, bill
160
2023-26-13
Wednesday, 13 December 2023 08:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved