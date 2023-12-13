Mo. GOP Nix Abortion Bill Charging Women With Murder

Missouri Republicans withdrew a bill on Wednesday that proposed homicide charges against women who undergo abortions, less than a week after its introduction, the Washington Examiner reported.

The bill, part of the Abolition of Abortion in Missouri Act, would have extended legal consequences to those assisting in obtaining an abortion. While abortion is already illegal in Missouri, except in the case of medical emergencies, the bill aimed to intensify legal actions against women seeking abortions or those who assist in an abortion.

State Rep. Bob Titus, R-Billings, retracted the House version of the bill, citing misrepresentation of his intentions by the media.

Titus told The Kansas City Star via text message that his bill was "mischaracterized" by the media as "hostile toward women" when "nothing could be further from the truth."

The point of the bill, Titus said, was to prevent "the killing of children." Similar legislation from state Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, remains pending in Missouri's upper chamber.