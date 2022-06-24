Rick Santorum to Newsmax: Right to Life Persisted Despite Powerful Detractors

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum told Newsmax on Friday that the pro-life movement won in the recent Supreme Court ruling even when "every institution in America" is against the right to life.

During an appearance on "Prime News," Santorum said that by "lobbying against it, the culture, the news media, everybody," the pro-life movement had an uphill battle, but "the people stood strong and continued to believe and fight for the truth."

Although Santorum acknowledged that the Dobbs v. Jackson decision could serve as support in the midterms for some parts of the left, he also pointed out that the Democrats' failure to deliver on codifying Roe v. Wade could discourage their base.

"The fact of the matter is, [then-President] Barack Obama had 60 votes in the Senate and a majority in the House in 2009 and 2010, and he chose the ACA, which is healthcare, instead of codifying Roe," the former Republican senator said.

"The Democrats, you could make the argument, have let them down, and Republicans have delivered," he added.

Santorum theorized that due to the court's ruling leaving the question of the legality of abortion back to the states, Republicans might be energized by realizing that "all elections matter."

"Controlling the United States Senate matters. So, I think the affirmation that comes with winning is just as much of a motivation as losing," Santorum said.

The former lawmaker then described former President Donald Trump, who contributed to pushing the Supreme Court to a conservative majority, as "the best pro-life president we've ever had."

"I think the pro-lifers are locked in," Santorum said about the possibility of Trump receiving the Republican nomination again in 2024.

