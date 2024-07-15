George: Anti-Trump Rhetoric Brought on Assassination Attempt

OPINION

The beloved leader, fomrer-President Donald J. Trump shot and by an act of God and his protection, saved.

Former-President Trump said immediately after the assassination attempt "it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening."

The evil, out of control, insurrectionists were supposed to react in rage, rampaging throughout the country, violently overthrowing everything in sight at the attack on their evil, dictatorial leader.

It was their rhetoric that was causing so much to happen - in fact the very front page of The Washington Post the day before headlined "Biden Trains Fire on Trump," reflecting the constant refrain of violent, anti-Trump rhetoric in a classic Saul Alinsky model of accusing the other of what you are doing yourself.

It is morning in Washington.

Everything is quiet.

No fences, no extra security: just a regular day in the nation's capital.

Just a few days ago there was an Atifa riot — in preparation, the whole downtown area was shut down, massive fences put up and as expected nearly 10,000 paid Antifa activiest showed up, defaced monuments, rioted and evil was everywhere.

But, what has happened?

The "big lie" fueling the narrative to date is that the beloved Donald Trump was the head of a massive right wing conspiracy of violent insurrectionists who were hell bent on attacking the government.

What happened?

The "big lie" was finally exposed for what it was all along — a "big lie."

In fact the "insurrectionists" aren't.

They are simply 80 million people who are peaceful, kind, good, deeply in love with their country.

Concurrently they are furious that a small group of elites do all they can to take over their beloved nation, turning it into a Marxist state.

It was almost exactly two years ago to the day on July 8, 2022 when the much loved, dear friend of President Trump, the Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe was assassinated.

It's generally believed in Japan he was murdered because he refused to go along with a globalist world view and insisted on keeping Japan independent and.

And Abe's assassination was viewed, by many at the time, as a warning to Mr. Trump.

A look at the video following his (Abe's) assassination showed an eerily similar case of police and protective services withdrawing and allowing the shooter to take his shot.

Whatever is happening it is evil, planned, but as President Trump so eloquently explained, "it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening."

As John Winthrop in 1630, proclaimed the "City on a Hill" to bring blessing and hope globally, the "City on a Hill" was once again protected by an act of God and it exposed the "big lie," and with the internet, cellphone cameras, day by day all is being exposed and once again, the truth is coming out, that in fact, as the quiet and peaceful Washington D.C. shows following the near assassination of the leader.

Evil always makes the mistake by its very nature of being unable to understand the power of God. His intervention in the affairs of humankind in answer to the prayers of his people.

As Romans 8:28 says, "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

In fact, there was no "insurrection" — just a group of loving, patriotic citizens concerned for their country and there are no "insurrectionists," but 80 million patriotic, God fearing, America loving citizens standing up to the real "insurrection," the one led by elites, who hate America, do not believe in God, despise the people, and think they know better.

The "big lie" was exposed and the people rise up, not in violence, but in joy, blessing and hope as they take their country back . . . peacefully.

Amir George is the author of "Liberating Iraq." He is the director of The World Helpline.