Trump-Backed House Candidates Win in Missouri

Trump-backed Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer is the projected winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 3rd Congressional District, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Luetkemeyer joined 125 other House Republicans in December 2020 signing an amicus brief in support of Texas v. Pennsylvania, a lawsuit filed at the United States Supreme Court contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Supreme Court didn't take up the case, saying that Texas lacked standing to challenge the results of another state.

Jason Smith was the projected winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 8th Congressional District. Smith also received the endorsment for former President Donald Trump.

On the Democratic side, lontime Rep. Emanuel Cleaver won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 5th Congressional District.

And "Squad member Cori Bush was the projected winner of the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 1, where she faced state Sen. Steve Roberts, who said Democratic voters had "buyer's remorse" after electing the far-left congresswoman in 2020.