Reports: Ending 'Medicaid Money Laundering' Would Save Hundreds of Billions

If Congress is serious about cutting $880 billion in Medicaid spending, ending what one study calls a "money-laundering" tactic being used by states would do at least most of the trick.
A study released earlier this month by The Hilltop Institute shows that eliminating Medicaid provider taxes — a loophole in the state funding formula that plows hundreds of billions of extra federal dollars into state budgets — would cut nearly $84 billion in federal Medicaid spending next year alone.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin