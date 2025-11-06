WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: marjorie taylor greene | left | maga | donald trump | the view

Media Shift: Rep. Greene Gains Unlikely Allies

By    |   Monday, 17 November 2025 06:12 AM EST

The left suddenly cannot get enough of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Greene, long the bane of the left because of her ultra-MAGA support of President Donald Trump and her brutal verbal takedowns of her opponents in Congress, has spent a good deal of the past six months distancing herself from not only the president, but those in the GOP who once embraced her abrasive approach.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The left suddenly cannot get enough of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
marjorie taylor greene, left, maga, donald trump, the view
914
2025-12-17
Monday, 17 November 2025 06:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved