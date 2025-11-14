Sinise Foundation Gives 100th Home to Injured Vet

Actor Gary Sinise, long known for his advocacy on behalf of America's military veterans, is set to mark a significant milestone when his foundation dedicates its 100th specially adapted home to a wounded service member.

The Gary Sinise Foundation on Tuesday will host a ceremony in Nashville, where its R.I.S.E. program will present a mortgage-free, smart-adapted home to Sgt. 1st Class (ret.) Joe Bowser and his family.