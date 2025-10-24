British Intelligence Takes to Social Media for Recruits

Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6 and best known for James Bond, has turned to social media looking for sources, assets, and new recruits.
The spy agency has established overt and covert means of recruitment. It created a dark web platform called "Silent Courier" that it hopes will give individuals with access to classified information a secure means of contacting MI6.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin