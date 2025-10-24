WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: british | mi6 | intelligence | social media | recruits

British Intelligence Takes to Social Media for Recruits

(Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 October 2025 06:08 AM EDT

Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6 and best known for James Bond, has turned to social media looking for sources, assets, and new recruits.

The spy agency has established overt and covert means of recruitment. It created a dark web platform called "Silent Courier" that it hopes will give individuals with access to classified information a secure means of contacting MI6.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6 and best known for James Bond, has turned to social media looking for sources, assets, and new recruits.
british, mi6, intelligence, social media, recruits
774
2025-08-28
Tuesday, 28 October 2025 06:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved