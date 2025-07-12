Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Mamdani Must Be Stopped

New York City Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is taking the direction set by communist Karl Marx and he has "got to be stopped," said former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“Government retail-owned stores — I mean, that's worse than some of the communist countries; price controls on everything. The list goes on and on," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"He wants to erase [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. That'd be secession. He tried to arrest a world leader. You can't let him interfere with the foreign policy of the United States."

Mamdani won New York City's Democrat mayoral primary, cementing his upset of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and sending him to the general election.

The 33-year-old democratic socialist and member of the state Assembly since 2021 was virtually unknown when he launched his candidacy centered on a bold slate of populist ideas.

He will now face a general election field that includes incumbent Mayor Eric Adams as well as independent candidate Jim Walden and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

"My inclination would be" that Curtis could beat Mamdani, said Giuliani.

"Those three men, whatever you think their failings are, they're like Abraham Lincoln against" Mamdani, he told Newsmax.

