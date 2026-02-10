Rep. Nunn to Newsmax: Voter ID Laws Strengthen Election Integrity

Rep. Zach Nunn defended federal legislation requiring voter identification in elections, saying Tuesday on Newsmax the measure reflects public support and builds on successful state-level models.

The Iowa Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," "When I was in the Iowa State Legislature as a state senator, we passed voter ID, and it's only helped improve not only voter integrity, but voter engagement."

He added "any Democrat who is saying this is going to suppress people, they just need to look to the states that have already passed it to see that this actually helps on the voter integrity piece. It also ensures that we have fair elections and that we know the results can be successful."

The House is expected to vote this week on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require proof of citizenship and voter identification for federal elections.

Recent polls have shown broad public support for voter ID laws, including backing from Democrat voters. According to Pew Research, 71% of Democrats and 83% of Americans overall are in favor of requiring identification to vote.

Supporters say the bill is necessary to protect election integrity, while critics argue it could restrict access to the ballot box.

Nunn dismissed that criticism, saying the legislation expands, rather than restricts, voter participation.

"Anybody moving in the opposite direction is clearly trying to disenfranchise folks for their right to vote in knowing that their elections really matter."

