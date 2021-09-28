Yair Netanyahu to Newsmax: Father's 'Job' Is to Want to Return to Power in Israel

Yair Netanyahu, the son of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pointed out on Newsmax Tuesday that his father, who was ousted in June after 12 years in office, is the leader of the opposition party and it's his "job" to want to return to power.

"He is the head of the opposition, and I think it's the first time in modern democracies, maybe for 200 years that the head of the opposition enjoyed more than six times the popularity of the so-called prime minister," Netanyahu told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

And when asked if it's safe to assume that the former Israeli leader would like to return to power, his son replied "that's the job of the head of the opposition."

The elder Netanyahu's record run in office ended when Israel's parliament narrowly approved, by a 60-59 vote of confidence, bringing in current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the leader of the coalition of left-wing, centrist, right-wing, and Arab parties.

Bennett, in his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly, said Monday that Iran has crossed "all red lines" in its nuclear program. He also vowed that Israel will not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

However, his predecessor's son told Newsmax Tuesday that Bennett's remarks were "absolutely meaningless" because world leaders "know what the Israeli public already knows, that he's not representing the people of Israel."

"It's not a joint popular support," said Netanyahu. "Only 5% of the voters in the last elections voted for him and he managed to become prime minister by title only through political scheme and by defrauding voters and breaking all of his election promises."

He added that "according to all the Israeli polls, most of the 5% that voted for him are regretting this vote. His government is completely dependent on the coalition, with the parties of the Muslim Brotherhood party and the radical left parties, so he has no authority in the Israeli government, nor power, and no base."

Meanwhile, Fred Fleitz, the former chief of staff for the National Security Council and a Newsmax contributor, commented that he does miss the former prime minister, but he does think Bennett's speech to the United Nations was "better than I expected" but the "toughness we've been seeing really wasn't there."

Bennett needs to offer more tough rhetoric against returning to the Iran nuclear deal, Fleitz added.

"I think he's worried about striking a strong relationship with the United States and giving the Biden administration a pass on its incompetent Iran policy," said Fleitz. "We need to see Israel stand up to Biden and say stop trying to get back into this terrible nuclear deal."

